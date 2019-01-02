Stuffed Tilapia Rolls
This recipe is a fun and eye-catching way to serve tilapia fillets. Stuffed with a mouthwatering mixture of fresh spinach, creamy goat cheese, Greek yogurt, and lemon zest, each bite of these stuffed tilapia rolls is guaranteed to please everyone at your table.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 fish roll
Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 30.9g; carbohydrates 5.7g; dietary fiber 1.2g; sugars 1.1g; fat 11.4g; saturated fat 5.3g; cholesterol 73.5mg; vitamin a iu 2423.3IU; vitamin c 9.8mg; folate 37.6mcg; calcium 129.1mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 73.9mg; potassium 460.4mg; sodium 229.1mg.
Exchanges:
4 lean protein, 1 fat, 1/2 starch