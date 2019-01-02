Stuffed Tilapia Rolls

This recipe is a fun and eye-catching way to serve tilapia fillets. Stuffed with a mouthwatering mixture of fresh spinach, creamy goat cheese, Greek yogurt, and lemon zest, each bite of these stuffed tilapia rolls is guaranteed to please everyone at your table.

Diabetic Living Magazine
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Low-Calorie
Low Carbohydrate
Egg Free
Low Sodium
Soy-Free
Bone Health
Healthy Aging
Healthy Immunity
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw fish, if frozen. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Rinse the fish; pat dry with paper towels. Set aside.

  • Bring the water and garlic to boiling in a large skillet. Add spinach; reduce heat to medium. Cook, covered, 2 to 3 minutes or until the spinach is wilted. Cool slightly; squeeze out excess liquid.

  • For stuffing, combine egg white, goat cheese, bread crumbs, pine nuts, yogurt, and lemon peel in a medium bowl. Stir in the cooked spinach.

  • Arrange the fish, skinned sides down, on a work surface; sprinkle with paprika. Turn the fish skinned sides up. For each fish roll, spoon about 1/4 cup of the stuffing onto a short end of the fillet. Roll up each fillet to encase the stuffing; secure with a wooden toothpick if necessary. Place the fish rolls, seam sides down, in a 2-quart shallow baking dish.

  • Pour wine into the bottom of baking dish. Bake, covered, 20 to 25 minutes or until the fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. To serve, spoon cooking liquid over the fish.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 fish roll
Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 30.9g; carbohydrates 5.7g; dietary fiber 1.2g; sugars 1.1g; fat 11.4g; saturated fat 5.3g; cholesterol 73.5mg; vitamin a iu 2423.3IU; vitamin c 9.8mg; folate 37.6mcg; calcium 129.1mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 73.9mg; potassium 460.4mg; sodium 229.1mg.
Exchanges:

4 lean protein, 1 fat, 1/2 starch
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Michelle
Rating: 3 stars
02/03/2019
My tilapia was kind of small so it was a little hard to roll glad for toothpicks. I ended up with extra stuffing next time I will use bread crumbs instead of soft bread cut into cubes it was a good meal just need a little modifying. Read More
