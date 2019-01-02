Stuffed Tilapia Rolls

Arrange the fish, skinned sides down, on a work surface; sprinkle with paprika. Turn the fish skinned sides up. For each fish roll, spoon about 1/4 cup of the stuffing onto a short end of the fillet. Roll up each fillet to encase the stuffing; secure with a wooden toothpick if necessary. Place the fish rolls, seam sides down, in a 2-quart shallow baking dish.