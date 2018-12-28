Vegan Superfood Grain Bowls
This nutrient-packed grain bowl recipe comes together in 15 minutes with the help of a few convenience-food shortcuts like prewashed baby kale, microwavable quinoa and precooked beets. Pack these ahead to keep on hand for easy meal-prep lunches or dinners on busy nights.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Refrigerate bowls and dressing separately for up to 4 days. Wait to add avocado until ready to eat to prevent browning.
Nutrition Facts
2 1/2 fat, 2 starch, 1 lean protein, 1/2 high-fat protein, 1/2 vegetable