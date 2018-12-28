Vegan Superfood Grain Bowls

This nutrient-packed grain bowl recipe comes together in 15 minutes with the help of a few convenience-food shortcuts like prewashed baby kale, microwavable quinoa and precooked beets. Pack these ahead to keep on hand for easy meal-prep lunches or dinners on busy nights.

Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN
Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare quinoa according to package directions; set aside to cool.

  • Combine hummus and lemon juice in a small bowl. Thin with water to desired dressing consistency. Divide the dressing among 4 small condiment containers with lids and refrigerate.

  • Divide baby kale among 4 single-serving containers with lids. Top each with 1/2 cup of the quinoa, 1/2 cup beets, 1/4 cup edamame and 1 tablespoon sunflower seeds.

  • When ready to eat, top with 1/4 avocado and the hummus dressing.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate bowls and dressing separately for up to 4 days. Wait to add avocado until ready to eat to prevent browning.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 container
Per Serving:
381 calories; protein 16.2g; carbohydrates 43.1g; dietary fiber 13.2g; sugars 7.7g; fat 18.6g; saturated fat 2.4g; vitamin a iu 3764IU; vitamin c 55mg; folate 341.8mcg; calcium 126.3mg; iron 4.6mg; magnesium 161.2mg; potassium 1065.8mg; sodium 188.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 fat, 2 starch, 1 lean protein, 1/2 high-fat protein, 1/2 vegetable
