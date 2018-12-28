Meal-Prep Falafel Bowls with Tahini Sauce

These quick couscous bowls come together in 20 minutes thanks to healthy convenience items like frozen falafel and steam-in-bag fresh green beans. Whisk together the simple tahini sauce while the other ingredients cook.

Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN
Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare falafel according to package directions; set aside to cool.

  • Bring water to a boil in a small saucepan. Stir in couscous, cover and remove from heat. Allow to stand until the liquid is absorbed, about 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork; set aside.

  • Prepare green beans according to package directions.

  • Prepare Tahini Sauce. Divide among 4 small condiment containers with lids and refrigerate.

  • Divide the green beans among 4 single-serving containers with lids. Top each with 1/2 cup couscous, one-fourth of the falafel and 1 tablespoon each olives and feta. Seal and refrigerate for up to 4 days.

  • To serve, reheat in the microwave until heated through, about 2 minutes. Dress with tahini sauce just before eating.

To make ahead

Prepare through Step 5; refrigerate sealed containers for up to 4 days. Reheat as directed in Step 6.

Associated Recipe

Tahini Sauce with Lemon & Garlic

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 container
Per Serving:
500 calories; protein 14.8g; carbohydrates 54.5g; dietary fiber 11.1g; sugars 7.6g; fat 27g; saturated fat 4.8g; cholesterol 8.3mg; vitamin a iu 1163.6IU; vitamin c 23.5mg; folate 53mcg; calcium 147.5mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 42mg; potassium 308mg; sodium 695.5mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

3 starch, 2 1/2 fat, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1 high-fat protein
