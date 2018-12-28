Chicken Satay Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce

How to Prep Your Ingredients

The key to successful meal prepping is having all of your ingredients measured, peeled, chopped and cooked before assembling into containers. Follow these easy steps for prepping your ingredients:

Make the Chicken Satay with Spicy Peanut Sauce

This quick and easy chicken satay with spicy peanut sauce takes about 6 minutes to grill. The spicy peanut sauce can be made ahead, covered and refrigerated for up to 2 days.

Slice the Vegetables

Savoy cabbage on a marble surface Credit: Carolyn Hodges

Thinly slice the Savoy or green cabbage. Savoy cabbage looks similar to green cabbage except for its distinct ruffled leaves. Its flavor is sweet and mild, similar to napa cabbage.

A wedge of cabbage sitting on a cutting board next to a knife Credit: Carolyn Hodges

Cut the cabbage in half lengthwise through the stem end.

Next, cut each half in half through the stem end (you should have 4 quarters).

Cut off the bottom of each quarter at an angle to remove the core.

Close up of slicing a a quarter head of cabbage Credit: Carolyn Hodges

Place a cabbage wedge cut-side down on a cutting board and cut lengthwise into very thin strips. For shorter strips, cut the wedge crosswise.

Check out our guide on how to cut cabbage for more tips.

Thinly slice the red bell pepper, cut the carrots into matchsticks and chop the green onion.

How to Serve

Chicken satay bowls are great for a fast and easy dinner or a healthy lunch to pack for work throughout the week. Dress with the spicy peanut sauce just before serving.