Chicken Satay Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce

3 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Chicken satay, originally from Indonesia and popular throughout Southeast Asia, is served with a crunchy Savoy cabbage slaw and creamy peanut sauce in this easy meal-prep recipe.

Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, January 2019; updated November 2022

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

How to Prep Your Ingredients

The key to successful meal prepping is having all of your ingredients measured, peeled, chopped and cooked before assembling into containers. Follow these easy steps for prepping your ingredients:

Make the Chicken Satay with Spicy Peanut Sauce

This quick and easy chicken satay with spicy peanut sauce takes about 6 minutes to grill. The spicy peanut sauce can be made ahead, covered and refrigerated for up to 2 days.

Slice the Vegetables

Credit: Carolyn Hodges

Thinly slice the Savoy or green cabbage. Savoy cabbage looks similar to green cabbage except for its distinct ruffled leaves. Its flavor is sweet and mild, similar to napa cabbage.

Credit: Carolyn Hodges

Cut the cabbage in half lengthwise through the stem end.

Next, cut each half in half through the stem end (you should have 4 quarters).

Cut off the bottom of each quarter at an angle to remove the core.

Credit: Carolyn Hodges

Place a cabbage wedge cut-side down on a cutting board and cut lengthwise into very thin strips. For shorter strips, cut the wedge crosswise.

Check out our guide on how to cut cabbage for more tips.

Thinly slice the red bell pepper, cut the carrots into matchsticks and chop the green onion.

How to Serve

Chicken satay bowls are great for a fast and easy dinner or a healthy lunch to pack for work throughout the week. Dress with the spicy peanut sauce just before serving.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare Chicken Satay with Spicy Peanut Sauce as directed. Remove the chicken from the skewers and cut into strips. Divide the sauce among 4 small condiment containers with lids and refrigerate until ready to use.

    Advertisement

  • To prepare slaw: Toss cabbage, bell pepper, carrots and green onion in a large bowl.

  • Divide the slaw among 4 single-serving containers with lids. Top each with one-fourth of the chicken and 1/2 tablespoon sesame seeds. Dress with the reserved sauce just before serving.

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 4 days. Dress with peanut sauce just before serving.

Associated Recipe

Chicken Satay with Spicy Peanut Sauce

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 container
Per Serving:
351 calories; protein 28.1g; carbohydrates 14.4g; dietary fiber 4.6g; sugars 6.3g; fat 20g; saturated fat 2.6g; cholesterol 62.7mg; vitamin a iu 3033.4IU; vitamin c 60mg; folate 62mcg; calcium 81mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 42mg; potassium 489.1mg; sodium 497.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

3 1/2 fat, 3 1/2 lean protein, 1 1/2 vegetable
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/27/2022