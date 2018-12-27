Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines protein-packed eggs and superfood raspberries with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-rich spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and keep you going through the morning.

Robin Bashinsky
Source: EatingWell.com, December 2018

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add spinach and cook until wilted, stirring often, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer the spinach to a plate. Wipe the pan clean, place over medium heat and add eggs. Cook, stirring once or twice to ensure even cooking, until just set, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the spinach, salt and pepper. Serve the scramble with toast and raspberries.

    Advertisement

Tips

Read more about the best breakfast foods for weight loss.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 eggs, 1 slice bread & 1/2 cup raspberries
Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 17.8g; carbohydrates 20.9g; dietary fiber 7g; sugars 4.8g; fat 15.7g; saturated fat 3.7g; cholesterol 372mg; vitamin a iu 3312.6IU; vitamin c 28.1mg; folate 79.4mcg; calcium 138.8mg; iron 4.2mg; magnesium 76.1mg; potassium 292.6mg; sodium 394.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 medium-fat protein, 1 fat, 1/2 fruit, 1/2 starch, 1/2 vegetable
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/21/2022