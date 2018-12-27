Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

A great-tasting breakfast to make one feel virtuous! I wanted something healthy and hearty to start the day and this worked well. I subbed a teaspoon of olive oil for the less-flavorful canola. I saw no reason to wipe out the pan after the saute, and thought the eggs could benefit from the scant coating of oil that remained. I put the scramble on half a toasted whole-wheat pita. The flavors were so good, no butter (or butter substitute) was needed for the bread. Had mine with a half-cup of sliced strawberries, since that's what I had on hand.