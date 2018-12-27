Chickpea & Roasted Red Pepper Lettuce Wraps with Tahini Dressing

A tangy, nutty tahini dressing brings together no-cook ingredients like canned chickpeas and roasted red peppers for these easy meal-prep lettuce wraps. Make these wraps ahead of time for a grab-and-go lunch or dinner. A few wedges of warm pita finish off the meal perfectly.

Robin Bashinsky
EatingWell.com, December 2018; updated May 2022

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk tahini, oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, maple syrup, salt and paprika in a large bowl. Add chickpeas, peppers and shallots. Toss to coat.

  • Divide the mixture among lettuce leaves (about 1/3 cup each). Top with almonds and parsley. Wrap the lettuce leaves around the filling and serve.

498 calories; protein 15.8g; carbohydrates 43.7g; dietary fiber 9.6g; sugars 4g; fat 28g; saturated fat 3.5g; vitamin a iu 2232.6IU; vitamin c 8.6mg; folate 62.2mcg; calcium 162.5mg; iron 4mg; magnesium 103.7mg; potassium 620mg; sodium 567mg; thiamin 0.4mg; added sugar 2g.
