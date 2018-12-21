Minestra Maritata (Italian Wedding Soup) 

I followed the instructions with no changes. I'll make it again with way less garlic. I LOVE garlic, but 2 tablespoons in the broth of fresh garlic plus 2 cloves of garlic in the meatballs, made our house smell wonderful, but we were scraping our tongues! I looked at other recipes that only call for one teaspoon of garlic. I would start with eliminating the garlic from the meatballs, and reducing the garlic in the broth to two teaspoons. You can add more later to taste, but once it is in, there is no going back. This could be a 5 star keeper if the ratio of garlic can be worked out.