Easy Chicken Meatballs

These meatballs are flavor-packed--thanks to a little sausage added to the ground chicken mix--and all-purpose: serve them with spaghetti for a healthy dinner, on a toothpick with dipping sauce as an easy appetizer or stir them into a soup to make it more satisfying.

Adam Hickman
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2019; updated July 2022

active:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

  • Position a rack in the oven 8 inches from the heat source; preheat broiler to high. Lightly coat a rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Combine breadcrumbs and milk in a medium bowl; let stand for 10 minutes.

  • Stir egg, cheese, parsley, garlic and pepper into the breadcrumb mixture. Break sausage into small pieces. Add the sausage and chicken to the breadcrumb mixture, gently mixing until just combined.

  • Form the mixture into 24 meatballs, about 1 tablespoon each. Arrange the meatballs on the prepared baking sheet. Broil until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of a meatball registers 165 degrees F, 9 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
6 meatballs
Per Serving:
237 calories; protein 24.5g; carbohydrates 7.5g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 0.9g; fat 12.3g; saturated fat 4.1g; cholesterol 146.6mg; vitamin a iu 509.1IU; vitamin c 6.5mg; folate 13.7mcg; calcium 103mg; iron 1.7mg; magnesium 26mg; potassium 526.7mg; sodium 497.9mg.
Exchanges:

2 lean protein, 1 medium-fat protein, 1/2 starch
