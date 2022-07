I'm Southern, so I know my casseroles. I've probably eaten just about every flippin' version of chicken casserole that exists. So, when I say skip this one as written, it's a safe bet that you ain't missing much. This is the kind of "healthy" recipe that gives healthy recipes a bad name. This thing is Caucasian bland (I'm Caucasian, so relax). The only seasoning in it is salt and pepper. On top of lean chicken, milk, flour, and brown rice. So, as written, it tastes like a whole lot of nothing. Because life is too short for bland food, I added smoked paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, and a touch more salt and pepper and it turned out fairly well. If you're going to try this recipe, my advice is to taste before you put it in the oven and add spices to your liking (curry is a good spice to toss in something like this, but that's just me). Spices add negligible calories, so go nuts.