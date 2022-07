Having been a recipe tester previously for several best-selling cookbooks, I am aware of two things: 1. It’s important to actually TEST recipes, preferably using multiple testers, and 2. There are people who *don’t* have testers for their recipes, and it shows.

This recipe is odd on several counts.

As multiple other contributors have pointed out, the prep time is off by half. It’s a good 25-30 minutes of prep, and I’m fast.

Next, neither the quinoa nor the sweet potatoes cook in the time allotted. Cook time is off by half. I followed the recipe to the letter, and the quinoa was initially still crunchy and the sweet potatoes still too firm. It ultimately required 45 total minutes in the oven.

Also— It’s not a casserole, unless your definition of “casserole” is that it’s simply a collection of ingredients that go in the oven. By my definition, a casserole is a cohesive dish. Something that is (even loosely) bound together. If this is a “casserole,” then putting chili in a dish and melting a little cheese on top makes chili into a “casserole.” But maybe that’s just me.

So I rescued it to my satisfaction. This included using shredded cheddar as a slight binder. I used a heaping 1/2 cup stirred in when placing everything into the casserole dish.

As previously mentioned, I more than doubled the cooking time.

Also, when I spooned the quinoa/chicken/sweet potato mixture into the casserole dish, I used a slotted spoon and just added a bit of the remaining liquid to help cook the quinoa. Otherwise, it would have been completely soupy. You can avoid this by cooking the quinoa/broth mixture a lot longer than just getting it to boiling and calling it a day. I’d say give it a good ten minutes of simmering after bringing to a boil, before combining with the chicken and sweet potatoes.

Smells delicious. Interesting idea. Nice flavors. My end result was enjoyed by the family, but I had to do a lot to get it there. The recipe can’t get full stars when it needs this much improvising and editing in order to work.