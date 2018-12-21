Huli Huli Chicken with Pineapple-Ginger Sauce

"Huli" is a Hawaiian word that means to turn over. Traditional versions of this dish are grilled, constantly turning the chicken back and forth as a rotisserie would. This easy recipe is made in the oven to save you time and elbow grease. Recipe adapted from Chef Greg Harrison, Pacific'O Restaurant.

EatingWell Test Kitchen Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2019; updated January 2023

Ingredients

Chicken
Sauce

Directions

  • To prepare chicken: Heat oil, garlic halves, lemongrass and ginger in a medium skillet over medium heat. Cook, stirring, until starting to brown, about 2 minutes. Immediately transfer the mixture to a large bowl and add water, 1 cup tamari and orange. Add chicken, cover and refrigerate for at least 6 hours and up to 1 day.

  • Meanwhile, to prepare sauce: Puree pineapple juice and pineapple in a blender until smooth. Transfer to a medium saucepan and add tamari, brown sugar, garlic, scallion, ginger, shallot and vinegar. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; cook, stirring occasionally, until reduced by half, 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Position rack in upper third of oven; preheat to 425 degrees F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.

  • Remove the chicken from the marinade and pat dry with paper towels. (Discard the marinade.) Place on the prepared pan. Bake until an instead-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part without touching bone registers 160 degrees F, about 25 minutes. Brush with 2 tablespoons of the sauce. Increase oven temperature to broil. Broil on high until charred in spots, 2 to 3 minutes.

To make ahead

Brine chicken (Step 1) for up to 1 day.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 thigh
Per Serving:
358 calories; protein 32.3g; carbohydrates 10.8g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 8.1g; fat 19.6g; saturated fat 5.7g; cholesterol 172.8mg; vitamin a iu 105.3IU; vitamin c 6.6mg; folate 12.3mcg; calcium 25mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 34mg; potassium 390mg; sodium 777.3mg; added sugar 5g.
Exchanges:

4 1/2 medium-fat protein, 1/2 other carbohydrate
