Huli Huli Chicken with Pineapple-Ginger Sauce
"Huli" is a Hawaiian word that means to turn over. Traditional versions of this dish are grilled, constantly turning the chicken back and forth as a rotisserie would. This easy recipe is made in the oven to save you time and elbow grease. Recipe adapted from Chef Greg Harrison, Pacific'O Restaurant.
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2019; updated January 2023
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Brine chicken (Step 1) for up to 1 day.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 thigh
Per Serving:
358 calories; protein 32.3g; carbohydrates 10.8g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 8.1g; fat 19.6g; saturated fat 5.7g; cholesterol 172.8mg; vitamin a iu 105.3IU; vitamin c 6.6mg; folate 12.3mcg; calcium 25mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 34mg; potassium 390mg; sodium 777.3mg; added sugar 5g.
Exchanges:
4 1/2 medium-fat protein, 1/2 other carbohydrate