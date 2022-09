This is much better as a left-over. It wasn't till I completed this recipe that I realized how much practically raw egg remains in the finished product. (My supermarket stocks more than a dozen kinds and brands of eggs, but none was marked "pasteurized.") So I was much more comfortable with this dish when I sauteed a portion in a skillet, thus giving the egg portion some more cooking time. In addition, I found that this recipe took way over 20 minutes to prepare. Like a previous reviewer, I used traditional pasta, since my supermarket didn't have fresh noodles. The previous reviewer's technique of adding the spinach and peas when the pasta needed a minute more to cook worked well.