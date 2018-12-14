Fig & Ricotta Overnight Oats

With just a bit of work before bed, you can have a fast but rich, fruity and healthy breakfast in the morning. These overnight oats "cook" while you sleep. Toast almonds and chop figs the night before, so that when you rise, you can just stir in the figs, almonds, honey and ricotta cheese for a hearty, sweet and creamy breakfast.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell.com, December 2018

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
8 hrs
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine oats, water and salt in a jar or bowl and stir. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

  • In the morning, heat the oats, if desired, or eat cold. Top with ricotta, figs, almonds and honey.

Tips

Tip: People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use oats that are labeled "gluten-free," as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.

To make ahead: When prepping the oatmeal the night before, measure, toast and chop the ingredients for the topping.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 10.4g; carbohydrates 47.5g; dietary fiber 6.6g; sugars 16g; fat 8.5g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 9.6mg; vitamin a iu 121IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; folate 27.9mcg; calcium 154mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 74.2mg; potassium 362.4mg; sodium 181.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 6g.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 1/2 fat, 1/2 fruit, 1/2 medium-fat protein, 1/2 other carbohydrate
