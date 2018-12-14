Cherry-Walnut Overnight Oats
Cream cheese, dried cherries and crunchy walnuts give this overnight oats recipe a cheesecake-like flavor and creamy texture. Fresh lemon zest adds a bit of zip, and a hint of sweetness from raw cane sugar blunts the tart edge of the fruit.
Source: EatingWell.com, December 2018
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use oats that are labeled "gluten-free," as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.
To make ahead: When prepping the oatmeal the night before, measure, toast and chop the ingredients for the topping.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 cup
Per Serving:
324 calories; protein 8.9g; carbohydrates 46g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 16.3g; fat 12.4g; saturated fat 3.7g; cholesterol 16.2mg; vitamin a iu 451.6IU; vitamin c 1.4mg; folate 32.5mcg; calcium 77.7mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 55.5mg; potassium 261.8mg; sodium 257.1mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 9g.
Exchanges:
2 fat, 2 starch, 1/2 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrate