Steel-Cut Oatmeal

When you learn how to make steel-cut oatmeal, you may find yourself doing it daily or weekly so you have a bowl of hearty, chewy and filling oats for breakfast each morning. This recipe makes a classic version. Toppings are up to you.

Erin Alderson
Source: EatingWell.com, December 2018

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine water (or milk) and salt in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil. Stir in oats and reduce heat to low; cook, stirring occasionally, until the oats are the desired texture, 20 to 30 minutes.

  • Serve with your favorite toppings, such as milk, sweetener, cinnamon, dried fruits or nuts.

Tips

Tip: People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use oats that are labeled "gluten-free," as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 27g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 2g; fat 2.5g; saturated fat 0.5g; folate 19.5mcg; calcium 7.2mg; iron 1.8mg; magnesium 110.3mg; potassium 145.6mg; sodium 152.4mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 starch
