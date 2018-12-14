Both quick-cooking oats and rolled oats (sometimes called old-fashioned oats) are oat groats that are steamed and pressed (or rolled) into flakes. Rolled oats are steamed and pressed a little less than quick-cooking oats which helps them retain their texture when they're cooked. The trade-off is that rolled oats take longer to cook than quick-cooking oats, giving quick-cooking oats an edge if you're in a hurry.

Generally speaking, rolled oats and quick oats can be used interchangeably in both baking and cooking. If a recipe calls for quick oats and you only have rolled oats on hand, you can pulse the rolled oats in a food processor for a few seconds to break them down into smaller pieces. If you have quick oats on hand and a recipe that calls for rolled oats, you can use quick oats in their place. Just keep in mind that their texture may be less pronounced in baked goods and that you may have to cook rolled oats longer than the time provided in the recipe for stove-top cooking.