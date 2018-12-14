Old-Fashioned Oats vs Quick Oats

Both old-fashioned oats (sometimes called rolled oats) and quick oats are oat groats that are steamed and pressed (or rolled) into flakes. Old-fashioned oats are steamed and pressed a little less than quick-cooking oats which helps them retain their texture when they're cooked. Old-fashioned oats take longer to cook than quick-cooking oats (about 5 minutes for old-fashioned oats vs.1 minute for quick oats)

Can I Substitute Quick Oats For Old-Fashioned Oats?

Yes, old-fashioned oats and quick oats can be used interchangeably in both baking and cooking. Just keep in mind that the texture of quick oats may be less pronounced in baked goods and that you will have to cook quick oats for less time provided in the recipe for stove-top cooking.

Can I Make Old-Fashioned Oatmeal In The Microwave?

Yes! Combine water (or milk), salt and oats in a 2-cup microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on High for 2 1/2 to 3 minutes. Stir before serving.

Are Old-Fashioned Oats Gluten Free?

The answer is sometimes. People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use oats that are labeled "gluten-free," as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.