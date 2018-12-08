Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins

We aren’t doing Keto so the carbs in these recipe didn’t stop me. I don’t make many muffins because of all the sugar, but this recipe looked interesting enough to give it a try. Generously greasing the muffin pan is important! The muffins with the most blueberries at the bottom wanted to come apart and were harder to lift out of the pan. I would do less blueberries next time or even add them by hand through the batter once the cups are filled. But the flavor is delicious! I plan on having them for an afternoon snack or light desert. I am not sorry at all for trying them.