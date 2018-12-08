Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins

Just because you're watching carbs doesn't mean you can't have the classic breakfast pastry. In place of all-purpose flour, nutty almond and coconut flours make these muffins fluffy while slashing carbs. A bit of brown sugar blunts the tartness of fresh blueberries. Make these ahead for a grab-and-go breakfast for the week.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, December 2018; updated December 2022

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Generously coat a muffin tin with cooking spray.

  • Sift almond flour, coconut flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt together in a large bowl. Add blueberries and toss to coat. Whisk eggs, milk, brown sugar, oil and vanilla in a medium bowl. Add to the dry ingredients and stir until combined. Divide the batter among the muffin cups (about 1/4 cup batter per cup).

  • Bake the muffins until lightly browned around the edges and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool in the pan on a wire rack for 20 minutes. Run a knife around the edges and remove from the tin to cool completely.

To make ahead

Wrap airtight and refrigerate for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 muffin
Per Serving:
204 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 14.9g; dietary fiber 2.9g; sugars 9.9g; fat 14.6g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 47.3mg; vitamin a iu 93.5IU; vitamin c 1.2mg; folate 7.1mcg; calcium 122.6mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 50.4mg; potassium 42mg; sodium 230.1mg; added sugar 7g.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 fat, 1/2 medium-fat protein, 1/2 other carbohydrate
