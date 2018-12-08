Weight-Loss Cabbage Soup

12 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Loaded with cabbage, carrots, bell pepper, tomato and plenty of seasoning, this healthy cabbage soup recipe packs in lots of flavor and is ultra-satisfying. This easy recipe makes a big batch for lunches or veggie-packed snacks all week. If you want to bump up the satisfaction factor even more, top with a little cheese or avocado.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, December 2018

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

What Is In a Cabbage Soup Diet Recipe?

There are plenty of cabbage soup diet recipes out there and all of them have one (obvious) ingredient in common: cabbage. Cabbage is low in calories and offers plenty of fiber that can help fill you up and feel satisfied. From a culinary perspective, cabbage is fairly mild compared to some of its cruciferous cousins like kale and broccoli. That makes it the perfect addition to a low-calorie soup, along with other non-starchy veggies like peppers, celery and carrots. To keep the calories down even further, cabbage soup diet recipes like this one feature a brothy base. The sodium in this recipe is kept in check by using low-sodium broth and a small amount of added salt. White-wine vinegar adds just a touch of tanginess which helps balance the flavors.

Can I Make Weight-Loss Cabbage Soup Ahead?

If you are giving the cabbage soup diet a try, you will quickly notice that you will want to have a lot of cabbage soup on hand. Luckily, it is easily made ahead. The soup can be made 4 days ahead and stored in the refrigerator or frozen for up to 3 months. You can portion it out into individual serving sizes before storing it so it's ready to just grab and go.

Additional reporting by Hilary Meyer

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion, carrots and celery. Cook, stirring, until the vegetables begin to soften, 6 to 8 minutes. Add bell pepper, garlic, Italian seasoning, pepper and salt and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Add broth, cabbage and tomato; increase the heat to medium-high and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer, partially cover and cook until all the vegetables are tender, 15 to 20 minutes more. Remove from heat and stir in vinegar.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 2 cups
Per Serving:
133 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 19.8g; dietary fiber 7g; sugars 11g; fat 5.2g; saturated fat 0.7g; vitamin a iu 4480.2IU; vitamin c 88.2mg; folate 91mcg; calcium 110.7mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 30.2mg; potassium 504.1mg; sodium 451.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

4 vegetable, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/26/2022