Weight-Loss Cabbage Soup
Loaded with cabbage, carrots, bell pepper, tomato and plenty of seasoning, this healthy cabbage soup recipe packs in lots of flavor and is ultra-satisfying. This easy recipe makes a big batch for lunches or veggie-packed snacks all week. If you want to bump up the satisfaction factor even more, top with a little cheese or avocado.
What Is In a Cabbage Soup Diet Recipe?
There are plenty of cabbage soup diet recipes out there and all of them have one (obvious) ingredient in common: cabbage. Cabbage is low in calories and offers plenty of fiber that can help fill you up and feel satisfied. From a culinary perspective, cabbage is fairly mild compared to some of its cruciferous cousins like kale and broccoli. That makes it the perfect addition to a low-calorie soup, along with other non-starchy veggies like peppers, celery and carrots. To keep the calories down even further, cabbage soup diet recipes like this one feature a brothy base. The sodium in this recipe is kept in check by using low-sodium broth and a small amount of added salt. White-wine vinegar adds just a touch of tanginess which helps balance the flavors.
Can I Make Weight-Loss Cabbage Soup Ahead?
If you are giving the cabbage soup diet a try, you will quickly notice that you will want to have a lot of cabbage soup on hand. Luckily, it is easily made ahead. The soup can be made 4 days ahead and stored in the refrigerator or frozen for up to 3 months. You can portion it out into individual serving sizes before storing it so it's ready to just grab and go.
Additional reporting by Hilary Meyer
