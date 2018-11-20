Healthy Hot Chocolate

This healthier cup of hot chocolate uses low-fat milk, natural cocoa powder and just enough sugar to sweeten things up without going overboard on calories. As an added bonus, the milk provides a healthy serving of protein and calcium, which you won't get from sugar-loaded powdered hot-chocolate mixes prepared using water. Spice it up with an add-in like orange zest, cinnamon or vanilla for a delicious twist on this classic treat.

Kerri-Ann Jennings, M.S., RD
Source: EatingWell.com, November 2018

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine cocoa powder and sugar in a mug; swirl in warmed milk. Add in one of the flavor additions, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
164 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 27.9g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 24.8g; fat 3.1g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 12.2mg; vitamin a iu 478.2IU; folate 13.9mcg; calcium 312mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 53.7mg; potassium 448.2mg; sodium 108.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 13g.
Exchanges:

1 low-fat milk, 1 other carbohydrate
