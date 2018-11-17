Coconut Basmati Rice with Seared Scallops

This fresh and simple dish has it all. The easy coconut basmati rice takes just 40 minutes from start to finish. Seared sea scallops are served on a bed of coconut rice with pieces of fresh mango and chopped basil.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Diabetic Living Magazine; updated January 2023

Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw scallops, if frozen. Rinse scallops; pat dry with paper towels. Sprinkle scallops with 1/4 teaspoon salt and the 1/8 teaspoon pepper; set aside.

  • Cook onion in the 2 teaspoons hot oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat 5 to 7 minutes or until tender. Stir in rice. Cook and stir 1 minute more. Stir in coconut milk, broth, the water, the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and the 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, about 20 minutes or until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed. Stir in mango and the chopped basil.

  • Meanwhile, cook scallops in the remaining 1 tablespoon hot oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat 2 to 3 minutes or until opaque and golden brown, turning once halfway through cooking time. Serve scallops over rice. If desired, sprinkle with basil leaves.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup rice and 2 or 3 scallops
Per Serving:
299 calories; protein 22g; carbohydrates 31.7g; dietary fiber 1.3g; sugars 8.5g; fat 9.3g; saturated fat 3.2g; cholesterol 37.4mg; vitamin a iu 757.8IU; vitamin c 24.3mg; folate 91.5mcg; calcium 44.5mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 72.9mg; potassium 504.6mg; sodium 517.9mg.
Exchanges:

3 lean protein, 1 1/2 starch, 1 fat, 1/2 fruit
