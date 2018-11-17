Coconut Basmati Rice with Seared Scallops
This fresh and simple dish has it all. The easy coconut basmati rice takes just 40 minutes from start to finish. Seared sea scallops are served on a bed of coconut rice with pieces of fresh mango and chopped basil.
Diabetic Living Magazine; updated January 2023
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/2 cup rice and 2 or 3 scallops
Per Serving:
299 calories; protein 22g; carbohydrates 31.7g; dietary fiber 1.3g; sugars 8.5g; fat 9.3g; saturated fat 3.2g; cholesterol 37.4mg; vitamin a iu 757.8IU; vitamin c 24.3mg; folate 91.5mcg; calcium 44.5mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 72.9mg; potassium 504.6mg; sodium 517.9mg.
Exchanges:
3 lean protein, 1 1/2 starch, 1 fat, 1/2 fruit