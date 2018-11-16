Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp scampi is a favorite dish at many Italian restaurants but our version takes just 20 minutes to prepare, so it's perfect for a weeknight dinner at home. Large shrimp are cooked with garlic and then served over linguine pasta with a buttery-wine sauce.

Recipe Summary

20 mins
20 mins
4

  • Thaw shrimp, if frozen. Peel and devein shrimp, leaving tails intact, if desired. Rinse shrimp; pat dry with paper towels.

  • Cook linguine according to package directions. Drain and keep warm.

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic; cook and stir for 15 seconds. Add shrimp. Cook for 2 to 4 minutes or until shrimp turn opaque, stirring frequently. Transfer shrimp to a serving platter using a slotted spoon.

  • Add wine, butter, and salt to the skillet. Cook and stir over medium heat to loosen any browned bits and to melt butter. Pour butter mixture over shrimp. Sprinkle with chives. Serve over linguine.

1 serving
341 calories; protein 29g; carbohydrates 34g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 2g; fat 9g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 222mg; vitamin a iu 476IU; vitamin c 2mg; folate 34mcg; calcium 107mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 62mg; potassium 274mg; sodium 1039mg.
4 1/2 lean protein, 2 starch, 1/2 fat
