Tuscan White Bean Soup

4 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A pound of dried beans is the inexpensive foundation for this simple, hearty meal. Serve it with slices of whole-wheat bread or a side salad for a complete and satisfying lunch or dinner.

Lauren Grant Reviewed by Dietitian Micaela Young, M.S.
Reviewed by Dietitian Micaela Young, M.S.
Diabetic Living Magazine, Winter 2019; updated November 2022

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
45 mins
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pick over and sort beans, then rinse under cold water and transfer to a large bowl. Add 3 quarts cold water, cover, and soak at room temperature for 8 to 24 hours. (To quick-soak, see Tip.) Drain and rinse the beans.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion, carrots, and celery; cook until starting to soften, about 8 minutes. Stir in garlic; cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.

  • Stir in broth, water, the soaked beans, bay leaves, and Parmesan rind, if using. Increase heat to high, bring to a boil, and cook for 5 minutes. Reduce heat to low, partially cover, and simmer until the beans are nearly tender, 45 to 50 minutes.

  • Stir in kale, tomatoes, and rosemary. Partially cover and continue to cook until the beans are tender, 30 to 45 minutes more.

  • Discard bay leaves and Parmesan rind, if using. Stir in vinegar and salt; season generously with pepper.

Tips

Adding a Parmesan rind to a pot of soup adds a subtle savory flavor. You can cut off the rind of any size block of Parmesan and save it for future use; rinds will keep in the freezer for 6 months.

To quick-soak beans: Place beans in a large saucepan with enough cold water to cover them by 2 inches. Bring to a boil. Boil for 2 minutes. Remove from the heat, cover and let stand for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 14.7g; carbohydrates 44g; dietary fiber 21.4g; sugars 6.6g; fat 3.1g; saturated fat 0.4g; vitamin a iu 4154.7IU; vitamin c 21.8mg; folate 30.4mcg; calcium 106.9mg; iron 5.5mg; magnesium 98.3mg; potassium 1024.4mg; sodium 377.3mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/30/2022