Tuscan White Bean Soup

I make a very similar soup using canned beans. I put 1 can of rinsed cannellini beans into the soup but I pulverize a second can of beans in a food processor (or just mash them by hand), then add that to the soup to give it a slightly thick and creamy texture without adding any cream. To really add some extra flavor, add a small amount of Canadian bacon or lean ham (low fat) cut into pea sized pieces and just a bit of liquid smoke to really punch up the flavor. Delicious and healthy soup!