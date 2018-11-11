Baked Oatmeal with Pears

This comforting baked oatmeal is perfect for cozy weekend mornings and doubles as a make-ahead breakfast that you can meal-prep for healthy grab-and-go meals all week.

Abbie Gellman, MS, RD, CDN
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Winter 2019

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Coat a 9-inch-square baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Mix oats, walnuts, cinnamon, baking powder, salt, nutmeg, and cloves in a large bowl. Whisk almond milk (or milk), 1 cup yogurt, maple syrup, oil, and vanilla in a medium bowl.

  • Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients. Gently mix in pears. Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake until golden brown, 45 to 55 minutes. Top each serving with 1 tablespoon of the remaining yogurt, if desired.

Tips

Tips: People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use oats that are labeled "gluten-free," as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.

Both ripe and unripe pears work in this recipe; however, unripe pears will hold their shape better during cooking.

To make ahead: When cool, wrap individual servings in plastic wrap or transfer to mason jars and refrigerate for up to 3 days, or wrap in parchment paper and freeze for up to 2 weeks. To serve, remove plastic wrap and microwave for 30 seconds (2 to 3 minutes if frozen). Top with 1 tablespoon Greek yogurt, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
311 calories; protein 9.3g; carbohydrates 37.8g; dietary fiber 5.1g; sugars 14.6g; fat 14.8g; saturated fat 2.1g; cholesterol 3.8mg; vitamin a iu 256.1IU; vitamin c 2.3mg; folate 31.1mcg; calcium 310.3mg; iron 1.8mg; magnesium 59.2mg; potassium 338.1mg; sodium 449.3mg.
