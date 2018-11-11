"Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa

Colorful bell pepper rings stand in for bread in this healthy version of egg in a hole. Cook an egg inside the peppers and top with a vibrant avocado salsa for a cheerful breakfast.

Abbie Gellman, MS, RD, CDN
Diabetic Living Magazine, Winter 2019

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Slice tops and bottoms off bell peppers and finely dice. Remove and discard seeds and membranes. Slice each pepper into four 1/2-inch-thick rings.

  • Combine the diced pepper with avocado, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, tomatoes, lime juice, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl.

  • Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add 4 bell pepper rings, then crack 1 egg into the middle of each ring. Season with 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cook until the whites are mostly set but the yolks are still runny, 2 to 3 minutes. Gently flip and cook 1 minute more for runny yolks, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes more for firmer yolks. Transfer to serving plates and repeat with the remaining pepper rings and eggs.

  • Serve with the avocado salsa and garnish with additional cilantro, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 eggs and 3/4 cup salsa
Per Serving:
285 calories; protein 15.1g; carbohydrates 14.2g; dietary fiber 5.9g; sugars 5.9g; fat 19.5g; saturated fat 4.6g; cholesterol 372mg; vitamin a iu 3168IU; vitamin c 98.9mg; folate 131.4mcg; calcium 81.2mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 44.7mg; potassium 716.2mg; sodium 589.1mg.
