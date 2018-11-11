"Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa
Colorful bell pepper rings stand in for bread in this healthy version of egg in a hole. Cook an egg inside the peppers and top with a vibrant avocado salsa for a cheerful breakfast.
Colorful bell pepper rings stand in for bread in this healthy version of egg in a hole. Cook an egg inside the peppers and top with a vibrant avocado salsa for a cheerful breakfast.
Yummy!!! Love it
This recipe is excellent! The richness of the yolk with the salsa and crisp pepper satisfies so many wants! I will definitely make this again!
Very good and light breakfast. We actually made this for lunch, and added a tortilla that I baked in the over until a little crispy. You also may want to salt the red peppers before cooking. Instead of two tomatoes, I added one tomato, and about 1/2 cup of store-bought pico de gayo.
I cooked the bell pepper rings for 2 minutes on each side to soften them, before I added the eggs for cooking.
The eggs ran everywhere but otherwise not bad.