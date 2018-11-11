Chicken & Shredded Brussels Sprout Salad with Bacon Vinaigrette

The key to this chicken salad is the homemade bacon dressing, which is made directly in the pan used to cook the bacon. Brussels sprouts are tossed with the dressing in the warm pan, allowing the residual heat to gently wilt the shredded sprouts.

Andrea Kirkland, M.S., RD
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Winter 2019

40 mins
40 mins
4

  • Cook bacon in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate to drain. Coarsely crumble and set aside.

  • Drain all but 1 tablespoon bacon drippings from the pan. Add oil and heat over medium heat. Add shallot and cook, stirring, until tender and light brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Add vinegar, honey, mustard, salt, and pepper to the pan and whisk to combine. Add Brussels sprouts and toss to coat. Continue tossing occasionally until they wilt slightly from the residual heat, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Combine apples and chicken in a large bowl. Add the Brussels sprouts and any remaining dressing from the pan and toss gently to combine. Divide among 4 bowls and serve topped with the reserved bacon.

Tip: To shred Brussels sprouts, first use a knife to cut off any woody stems. Then use the knife or the slicing attachment of a food processor to shred the sprouts (see below). To simplify, purchase sliced Brussels sprouts from the produce section.

• To use a chef's knife: Slice Brussels sprouts in half vertically. Place cut-side down on a cutting board and thinly slice. Separate slices into shreds.

• To use a food processor: Fit a food processor with a slicing blade and, with the motor running, drop the sprouts through the food chute. Separate slices into shreds, if needed.

2 cups
357 calories; protein 34g; carbohydrates 28.1g; dietary fiber 6.7g; sugars 15.9g; fat 12.2g; saturated fat 2.7g; cholesterol 75mg; vitamin a iu 911.3IU; vitamin c 99.8mg; folate 79.6mcg; calcium 72.9mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 61.1mg; potassium 855.5mg; sodium 514.5mg.
