Chicken & Shredded Brussels Sprout Salad with Bacon Vinaigrette
The key to this chicken salad is the homemade bacon dressing, which is made directly in the pan used to cook the bacon. Brussels sprouts are tossed with the dressing in the warm pan, allowing the residual heat to gently wilt the shredded sprouts.
Tip: To shred Brussels sprouts, first use a knife to cut off any woody stems. Then use the knife or the slicing attachment of a food processor to shred the sprouts (see below). To simplify, purchase sliced Brussels sprouts from the produce section.
• To use a chef's knife: Slice Brussels sprouts in half vertically. Place cut-side down on a cutting board and thinly slice. Separate slices into shreds.
• To use a food processor: Fit a food processor with a slicing blade and, with the motor running, drop the sprouts through the food chute. Separate slices into shreds, if needed.