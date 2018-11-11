Arugula Salad with Roasted Pork Tenderloin, Pears & Blue Cheese

Toasted walnuts and roasted pork tenderloin make this elegant salad worthy of company, yet it's easy enough to prepare on a weeknight!

Andrea Kirkland, M.S., RD
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Winter 2019

25 mins
50 mins
4

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Coat a large rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Cook walnuts in a medium skillet over medium heat, stirring frequently, until golden and fragrant. Set aside.

  • Whisk vinegar, oil, lemon juice, honey, mustard, rosemary, garlic, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a large bowl. Place pork on the prepared baking sheet. Brush with 1 tablespoon of the dressing and sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper.

  • Roast the pork until a thermometer registers 145 degrees F, 20 to 22 minutes. Transfer to a clean cutting board and let stand for 5 minutes. Cut into slices about 3/4 inch thick.

  • Add arugula and pears to the dressing in the large bowl and toss to coat. Divide the salad among 4 serving plates. Top with pork, cheese, and the reserved walnuts.

3 cups salad and 3 ounces pork
352 calories; protein 27g; carbohydrates 25.4g; dietary fiber 4.9g; sugars 16.4g; fat 15.9g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 61.9mg; vitamin a iu 1223.9IU; vitamin c 15mg; folate 62.2mcg; calcium 150.6mg; iron 2.3mg; magnesium 67.4mg; potassium 981.6mg; sodium 691.9mg.
