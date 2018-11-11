Arugula Salad with Roasted Pork Tenderloin, Pears & Blue Cheese
Toasted walnuts and roasted pork tenderloin make this elegant salad worthy of company, yet it's easy enough to prepare on a weeknight!
I had to substitute feta for the bleu cheese, only because my store was out. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly. This was honestly one of the best salads I’ve ever had. I’m dreaming about the leftovers for tomorrow, and making it again!!
Delicious! And an easy, fast dinner on a weeknight. Grilled (vs roasted) the pork tenderloins to save time. Tossed arugula and pears in dressing and plated with pork tenderloin. Substituted pumpkin seeds and feta for walnuts and blue cheese (treenut allergy and personal preference). So good!
Nothing goes together better than pork and apples! Love this healthy take on a classic combo.