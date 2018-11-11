Roasted Chicken & Winter Squash over Mixed Greens

This hearty salad comes together with little effort, since the squash and chicken can roast together on the same sheet pan. Prep the dressing and the salad greens while the chicken is roasting.

Andrea Kirkland, M.S., RD
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Winter 2019

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Coat a large rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Cut squash in half lengthwise and remove seeds. Cut crosswise into 1-inch slices.

  • Combine 1 tablespoon oil, 1 1/2 tablespoons mustard, garlic, rosemary, lemon zest, 1/2 tablespoon lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Add chicken and the squash and stir to coat. Arrange in a single layer on the prepared pan.

  • Bake, without stirring or flipping, until the squash starts to brown and the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees F, 20 to 22 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a clean cutting board and slice.

  • Meanwhile, whisk the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, 1/2 tablespoon mustard, 1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice, maple syrup, thyme, and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Add greens and toss to coat.

  • Divide the greens among 4 serving plates. Top with the chicken and squash, Parmesan, and pumpkin seeds.

Tips

Tip: You can find delicata and acorn squash in the produce section of many grocery stores. Delicata squash has an edible rind, but acorn squash does not, so you can remove the rind of acorn squash before serving or simply eat around it.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups salad, 3 ounces chicken and 2 slices squash
Per Serving:
415 calories; protein 31g; carbohydrates 38.7g; dietary fiber 7.2g; sugars 10.3g; fat 16.5g; saturated fat 2.7g; cholesterol 84.2mg; vitamin a iu 4118.4IU; vitamin c 53.8mg; folate 189.4mcg; calcium 190.6mg; iron 4.2mg; magnesium 166.1mg; potassium 1767mg; sodium 565.8mg.
