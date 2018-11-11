Roasted Chicken & Winter Squash over Mixed Greens
This hearty salad comes together with little effort, since the squash and chicken can roast together on the same sheet pan. Prep the dressing and the salad greens while the chicken is roasting.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: You can find delicata and acorn squash in the produce section of many grocery stores. Delicata squash has an edible rind, but acorn squash does not, so you can remove the rind of acorn squash before serving or simply eat around it.