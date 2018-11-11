Roasted Chicken & Winter Squash over Mixed Greens

The marinade for the chicken and veggies is delicious. The whole grain mustard makes it so don't try to sub that. The recipe should be rewritten since most of the marinade ingredients are the same as the dressing so it is easier to have two bowls and make the two simultaneously. I cut my chicken breasts in half vertically separating the thicker part from the thin. The thin parts came out sooner naturally. The delicata is such a nice winter addition. I love the seasonal add. It pairs perfectly with the maple syrup and mustard within the recipe.