Tuscan Tuna with Tomato Salad
A fresh marinated tomato and fennel salad serves as the perfect base for these grilled tuna steaks. This is a 20-minute meal that you'll be proud to serve to family and guests.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Tip: Toast pine nuts in a dry skillet over medium heat, shaking the skillet frequently to prevent burning.
Serving Size:1 tuna steak and 1/2 cup tomato salad
256 calories; protein 34.8g; carbohydrates 4.9g; dietary fiber 1.3g; sugars 1.9g; fat 10.1g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 54.8mg; vitamin a iu 3832.5IU; vitamin c 10.9mg; folate 19.4mcg; calcium 48.3mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 89mg; potassium 595.9mg; sodium 231.8mg.
5 lean protein, 1/2 fat, 1/2 vegetable