Tuscan Tuna with Tomato Salad

A fresh marinated tomato and fennel salad serves as the perfect base for these grilled tuna steaks. This is a 20-minute meal that you'll be proud to serve to family and guests.

Diabetic Living Magazine
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw fish, if frozen. Rinse fish; pat dry with paper towels. Set aside. Stir together 1 teaspoon of the vinegar, the olive oil, Italian seasoning, salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Brush on both sides of tuna steaks. Set aside.

  • For tomato salad, stir together tomatoes, fennel, basil, shallot, garlic, the remaining 2 teaspoons vinegar and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl. Set aside.

  • For a charcoal grill, place fish on the greased grill rack directly over medium coals. If desired, cover grill grate with foil before placing fish on grill. Grill, uncovered, for 6 to 8 minutes or until fish begins to flake when tested with a fork, turning fish once halfway through grilling. (For a gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium. Place fish on a greased grill rack over heat. Cover and grill as directed.)

  • Serve tuna with reserved tomato salad. Sprinkle with pine nuts and Parmesan.

Tips

Tip: Toast pine nuts in a dry skillet over medium heat, shaking the skillet frequently to prevent burning.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tuna steak and 1/2 cup tomato salad
Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 34.8g; carbohydrates 4.9g; dietary fiber 1.3g; sugars 1.9g; fat 10.1g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 54.8mg; vitamin a iu 3832.5IU; vitamin c 10.9mg; folate 19.4mcg; calcium 48.3mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 89mg; potassium 595.9mg; sodium 231.8mg.
Exchanges:

5 lean protein, 1/2 fat, 1/2 vegetable
