Tuna, White Bean & Dill Salad

4 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Take canned tuna to new heights by adding creamy cannellini beans, fresh dill and a tangy Dijon dressing.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine beans, tuna and onion in a large bowl. For dressing, whisk together 3 tablespoons of the mustard, the mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon of the vinegar, 1 teaspoon of the dried dill and the lemon-pepper seasoning in a small bowl. Add dressing to tuna mixture; toss gently to coat. Cover and chill 2 to 4 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Prepare vinaigrette: Combine oil, remaining 1 tablespoon vinegar, remaining 1 teaspoon mustard, salt and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon dried dill in a small screw-top jar. Cover and shake well. Combine spinach and beets in a large bowl. Before serving, pour vinaigrette over spinach mixture; toss gently to coat.

  • To serve, line four serving plates with spinach mixture. Top with tuna mixture. If desired, sprinkle with fresh dill and/or pepper.

Tips

Tip: To cook fresh beets, preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Wash and trim beets; pat dry. Wrap beets in foil and bake 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 hours or until tender. Cool slightly. Unwrap and slip off skins under cool running water. Place beets in a covered container and chill until needed. Or use packaged refrigerated cooked whole baby beets.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups spinach salad and 1 cup tuna salad
Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 20.5g; carbohydrates 25.2g; dietary fiber 6.8g; sugars 7.1g; fat 11.2g; saturated fat 1.7g; cholesterol 25mg; vitamin a iu 4775IU; vitamin c 16.8mg; folate 164.3mcg; calcium 101.6mg; iron 3.9mg; magnesium 72.6mg; potassium 829mg; sodium 550.8mg.
Exchanges:

2 lean protein, 1 1/2 fat, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1 starch
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 10/04/2022