Herb-Roasted Chicken with Vegetables & White Beans

Herb-coated roasted chicken is served with a bounty of roasted vegetables and beans in this healthy main dish. Serve with a slice of crusty bread.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Diabetic Living Magazine; updated September 2022

25 mins
1 hr 10 mins
4

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Line two 15x10x1-inch baking pans with foil; set aside. Combine parsley, oregano, basil, rosemary, salt and ground pepper in a small bowl. Place chicken on one of the prepared pans. Sprinkle with half of the herb mixture. Combine mushrooms, onion, bell pepper and garlic in a large bowl. Drizzle with oil; toss to coat. Place mushroom mixture on the other prepared baking pan.

  • Roast chicken and vegetables 30 minutes, stirring vegetable mixture once. If chicken is tender and no longer pink (180 degrees F), remove from oven and cover to keep warm; if not, continue roasting until done. Add asparagus, beans, tomatoes, olives, balsamic vinegar and the remaining herb mixture to the vegetables in pan; stir to combine. Continue to roast about 15 minutes or until asparagus is crisp-tender.

  • To serve, cut chicken into bite-size pieces; combine with roasted vegetables.

2 cups
361 calories; protein 43g; carbohydrates 26.5g; dietary fiber 8.5g; sugars 6.3g; fat 11.9g; saturated fat 2.4g; cholesterol 161.3mg; vitamin a iu 1190.3IU; vitamin c 31.5mg; folate 65.1mcg; calcium 90.7mg; iron 4.8mg; magnesium 56.6mg; potassium 1014.7mg; sodium 523.6mg.
5 lean protein, 2 vegetable, 1 starch, 1/2 fat
