Mexican-Style Turkey Soup

Red sweet pepper, winter squash and cilantro brighten up this spicy soup, making this Mexican-inspired one-dish meal the perfect family dinner. Accompany with a fresh fruit salad and warm crusty bread.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

active:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6

  • Coat an unheated Dutch oven with nonstick cooking spray. Preheat over medium heat. Add onion and sweet pepper to hot Dutch oven. Cook about 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in cumin, chili powder and paprika; cook and stir for 30 seconds.

  • Add chicken broth, squash, tomato, salt and ground pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer about 20 minutes or until squash is tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in turkey or chicken, corn and cilantro; heat through.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 serving
Per Serving:
153 calories; protein 17.4g; carbohydrates 14.9g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 5.3g; fat 2.9g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 35.5mg; vitamin a iu 1707IU; vitamin c 50.7mg; folate 34.1mcg; calcium 37.6mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 31.1mg; potassium 482.8mg; sodium 615.5mg.
2 lean protein, 1 vegetable, 1/2 fat, 1/2 starch
