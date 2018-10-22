Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Bolognese
Beans stand in place of ground beef in this hearty vegetarian sauce that's ready when you are—thanks to the crock pot. The prep is quick and easy to do in the morning before heading off to work. When you get home, just cook up some whole-wheat pasta to serve it over and dinner is ready. If you have leftovers, freeze them for an easy meal another day.
Source: Eatingwell.com, October 2018
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Refrigerate sauce (Step 1) for up 4 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw, if necessary, and reheat before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 cup spaghetti & 3/4 cup sauce
Per Serving:
434 calories; protein 15.9g; carbohydrates 64.3g; dietary fiber 6.6g; sugars 6.2g; fat 12.6g; saturated fat 3.5g; cholesterol 12.8mg; vitamin a iu 1999.3IU; vitamin c 14.9mg; folate 77.3mcg; calcium 146.9mg; iron 4.4mg; magnesium 143.3mg; potassium 762mg; sodium 411mg; thiamin 1.4mg.
Exchanges:
3 1/2 starch, 1 1/2 fat, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1 lean protein