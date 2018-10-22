Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Bolognese

Beans stand in place of ground beef in this hearty vegetarian sauce that's ready when you are—thanks to the crock pot. The prep is quick and easy to do in the morning before heading off to work. When you get home, just cook up some whole-wheat pasta to serve it over and dinner is ready. If you have leftovers, freeze them for an easy meal another day.

Hilary Meyer
Source: Eatingwell.com, October 2018

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine tomatoes, wine, broth (or water), onion, celery, carrot, oil, garlic, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper in a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Cook on High for 4 hours or Low for 8 hours. Stir in beans and cream at the end of the cooking time. Keep warm.

  • Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook spaghetti according to package directions; drain. Divide the spaghetti among 8 bowls. Top with the sauce, Parmesan and basil.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate sauce (Step 1) for up 4 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw, if necessary, and reheat before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup spaghetti & 3/4 cup sauce
Per Serving:
434 calories; protein 15.9g; carbohydrates 64.3g; dietary fiber 6.6g; sugars 6.2g; fat 12.6g; saturated fat 3.5g; cholesterol 12.8mg; vitamin a iu 1999.3IU; vitamin c 14.9mg; folate 77.3mcg; calcium 146.9mg; iron 4.4mg; magnesium 143.3mg; potassium 762mg; sodium 411mg; thiamin 1.4mg.
Exchanges:

3 1/2 starch, 1 1/2 fat, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1 lean protein
