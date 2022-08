I LOVE this recipe!!! I just made it yesterday and the flavor was just fantastic. I did play with the recipe just for fun and to stretch it and added about a half can of tomato paste then let that cook with the meat and mushrooms. Once that was mixed in and heated through, I added tomato puree and a half cup water to compensate for the tomato paste and wow. I added in extra oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, adobo, paprika, crushed red pepper and sugar. When it was all done... as I said before, best sauce recipe! Thank you for putting this recipe out there