Peanut Butter Protein Overnight Oats

6 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Powdered peanut butter is a handy pantry staple that makes a great vegan protein booster for oatmeal and smoothies. Double or triple this recipe to meal-prep breakfasts for the week or to have breakfast ready for the entire family.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, October 2018; updated March 2023

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
8 hrs
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir soymilk (or other milk)sal, oats, syrup, chia, powdered peanut butter and salt together in a 2-cup mason jar. Refrigerate overnight.

    Advertisement

  • Serve topped with banana or berries.

Tips

Tip: People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use oats that are labeled "gluten-free," as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.

To make ahead: Prepare through Step 1 and refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
368 calories; protein 13.4g; carbohydrates 62.8g; dietary fiber 10.1g; sugars 21.3g; fat 9.2g; saturated fat 1.2g; vitamin a iu 318.7IU; vitamin c 5.3mg; folate 48.6mcg; calcium 264.1mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 114.8mg; potassium 595.8mg; sodium 239.5mg; thiamin 0.3mg; added sugar 12g.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 1 fruit, 1 lean protein, 1 other carbohydrate, 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2023 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 03/02/2023