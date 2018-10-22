Coconut Fruit & Nut Bars
With just five ingredients, these simple, no-bake energy bars are tastier than any bars you can buy! Dates, cashews, almonds and coconut whir up in the food processor for an easy homemade version of a Larabar. Pack one up for a healthy snack for work, or send some off with your kids for an energizing snack before soccer practice.
Source: EatingWell.com, October 2018
To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days.
Serving Size:1 bar
155 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 15.4g; dietary fiber 2.2g; sugars 9.8g; fat 10.3g; saturated fat 4.2g; vitamin a iu 1.5IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 7.4mcg; calcium 26.2mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 44.8mg; potassium 186.7mg; sodium 37.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
2 fat, 2 fruit