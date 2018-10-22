Cinnamon-Roll Overnight Oats
It takes just minutes to assemble this healthy no-cook breakfast, and you'll have meal-prepped grab-and-go breakfasts on hand for the rest of the week. Top these delicious vegan oats—inspired by classic cinnamon bun flavors—with fresh or frozen fruit and your favorite nuts and seeds.
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use oats that are labeled "gluten-free," as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.
To avoid raw oats, make sure the oats are completely submerged in the liquid before covering and refrigerating.
To make ahead
Refrigerate for up to 5 days.
Recipe Updates
Based on earlier review and comments of this recipe, we've retested and made the following adjustments (and updated the nutritional analysis accordingly):
Reduced the sugar.
Reduced the vanilla extract (to minimize bitterness).
Nutrition Facts
2 starch, 1/2 other carbohydrate