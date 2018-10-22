Cinnamon-Roll Overnight Oats

It takes just minutes to assemble this healthy no-cook breakfast, and you'll have meal-prepped grab-and-go breakfasts on hand for the rest of the week. Top these delicious vegan oats—inspired by classic cinnamon bun flavors—with fresh or frozen fruit and your favorite nuts and seeds.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, October 2018; updated March 2022

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
8 hrs
Servings:
5

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir oats, milk, brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon and salt together in a large bowl. Divide among five 8-ounce jars. Screw on lids and refrigerate overnight or for up to 5 days.

Tips

People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use oats that are labeled "gluten-free," as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.

To avoid raw oats, make sure the oats are completely submerged in the liquid before covering and refrigerating.

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 5 days.

Recipe Updates

Based on earlier review and comments of this recipe, we've retested and made the following adjustments (and updated the nutritional analysis accordingly):

Reduced the sugar.

Reduced the vanilla extract (to minimize bitterness).

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2/3 cup
Per Serving:
191 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 32g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 4g; fat 4g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 2IU; folate 14mcg; calcium 271mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 65mg; potassium 238mg; sodium 323mg; added sugar 4g.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 1/2 other carbohydrate
