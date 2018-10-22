Cinnamon-Roll Overnight Oats

This recipe was okay. After putting it together, it smelled delicious, but when eating it, it was bitter. I think this was due to the vanilla extract— since the oats are never cooked, the raw vanilla is too intense. I made it a second time with just a splash of vanilla and it was better, but still a bit bitter. Since the vanilla is really the only thing that gives this flavor besides the cinnamon, I think it would be very bland without any vanilla, but I don’t plan to make it again.