Chocolate Polvorones (Mexican Wedding Cookies)
These melt-in-your-mouth polvorones (Mexican wedding cookies) get a chocolate makeover by replacing all the nuts in the traditional version with ground chocolate. Delicious just as they are, you can also grate a little cinnamon stick over them before serving.
To make ahead: Store airtight for up to 2 weeks; dust with confectioners' sugar (Step 4) before serving.
Equipment: Parchment paper or baking mats
1 1/2 fat, 1/2 starch