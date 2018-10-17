Chocolate Polvorones (Mexican Wedding Cookies)

Amazing! They’re crumbly like the typical Mexican wedding cookie and WOW 🤩 the flavor is unbelievable! They tasted better the next day and A bonus, they are staying fresh even after a week. Now that truly surprised me. This is my new favorite and will continue to make these. Also: I reduced baking time by 4-5 minutes and I’m glad I did. Made a difference and didn’t dry out as much as other ones that baked longer.