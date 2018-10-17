Chocolate Polvorones (Mexican Wedding Cookies)

These melt-in-your-mouth polvorones (Mexican wedding cookies) get a chocolate makeover by replacing all the nuts in the traditional version with ground chocolate. Delicious just as they are, you can also grate a little cinnamon stick over them before serving.

Alice Medrich
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2018

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
40

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Position racks in upper and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 325 degrees F. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper or baking mats.

  • Combine chocolate, all-purpose flour, pastry flour, granulated sugar and salt in a food processor. Pulse until the chocolate is broken into pieces ranging in size from very coarse sand to a generous 1/4 inch. Add butter, oil and vanilla. Pulse until the mixture begins to clump together. Transfer to a large bowl and mix and squeeze the dough to incorporate any remaining flour.

  • Using a scant 1 tablespoon each, shape the dough into 40 balls. Place 1 1/2 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets. Bake, rotating the pans from top to bottom and front to back halfway through, until the cookie tops look dry, show a few hairline cracks and do not feel squishy when lightly pressed with a finger, 20 to 22 minutes. Cool on the pans for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

  • Sift confectioners' sugar over the cookies. Grate cinnamon stick over the tops, if desired.

Tips

To make ahead: Store airtight for up to 2 weeks; dust with confectioners' sugar (Step 4) before serving.

Equipment: Parchment paper or baking mats

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cookie
Per Serving:
105 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 9g; dietary fiber 1.2g; sugars 3.1g; fat 7.2g; saturated fat 3.2g; cholesterol 6.3mg; vitamin a iu 73.5IU; folate 9.2mcg; calcium 7.1mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 19.6mg; potassium 60.8mg; sodium 30.8mg; added sugar 3g.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 fat, 1/2 starch
