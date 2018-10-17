Gluten-Free Fudgy Teff Brownies

Whole-grain teff flour (made from a tiny ancient grain) has a nuance of cocoa flavor to start with, making it a natural choice for brownies. These gluten-free brownies are moist and satisfying, intensely chocolaty and have a tender texture.

Alice Medrich
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2018

20 mins
2 hrs 20 mins
16

Ingredients

Directions

  • Position a rack in the lower third of the oven and preheat to 325 degrees F. Line the bottom and sides of an 8-inch-square baking pan with parchment paper or foil coated with cooking spray, allowing it to slightly overhang opposite edges.

  • Bring 1 inch water to a bare simmer in a medium saucepan. Combine chocolate and butter in a metal bowl large enough to rest in the pan without touching the water. Cook, stirring occasionally, until melted and smooth, about 5 minutes. Remove bowl from heat. Add sugar and salt and stir until combined. Let cool until barely lukewarm, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Add eggs one at a time, whisking briskly after each. Add flour and whisk briskly for 30 seconds to thicken the batter. Stir in nuts. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and spread evenly.

  • Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center emerges clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool completely in the pan on a wire rack, about 1 1/2 hours. Lift the overhanging ends of paper or foil to remove from the pan. Cut into 16 brownies.

Tips

To make ahead: Store airtight for up to 2 days.

Equipment: Parchment paper or foil

1 brownie
210 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 18g; dietary fiber 2.3g; sugars 11.1g; fat 14.4g; saturated fat 5.9g; cholesterol 35mg; vitamin a iu 172.4IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 10.3mcg; calcium 27.3mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 36.7mg; potassium 118.3mg; sodium 85.1mg; added sugar 11g.
2 1/2 fat, 1/2 starch, 1/2 other carbohydrate
