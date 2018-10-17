Brodetto di Pesce (Adriatic-Style Seafood Stew)

You will find versions of this hearty fish stew all along Italy's Adriatic coast. In Abruzzo, the stew is spiked with hot pepper and served with grilled or toasted bread to sop up the sauce. Be sure to find the freshest fish possible and serve with your favorite Italian wine.

Domenica Marchetti
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2018

Recipe Summary

active:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook oil, onion, celery, parsley, 3 cloves garlic and crushed red pepper in a large pot over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are very tender, about 15 minutes.

  • Increase heat to medium-high and add wine; cook for 1 minute. Add oregano and bay leaves; cook for 30 seconds. Add 2 cups clam juice (or stock) and tomatoes and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook until slightly thickened, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Add clams and mussels; cover and cook 5 minutes. Add squid, fish and the remaining 1/2 cup clam juice (or stock). Cover and cook until the fish is just cooked through, 8 to 12 minutes. Remove from heat and gently stir in lemon juice.

  • Meanwhile, preheat broiler to high.

  • Place bread on a rimmed baking sheet and broil until lightly browned, 1 to 2 minutes. Immediately rub with the remaining garlic clove.

  • Place one slice of bread in each of 8 shallow bowls and top with the stew. Serve with more oil, parsley and bread, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup stew and 1 slice bread
Per Serving:
334 calories; protein 31g; carbohydrates 25.7g; dietary fiber 2.1g; sugars 4.2g; fat 10.2g; saturated fat 1.5g; cholesterol 183.9mg; vitamin a iu 648.2IU; vitamin c 25.1mg; folate 53.3mcg; calcium 97.2mg; iron 5.3mg; magnesium 77.1mg; potassium 902.6mg; sodium 770.3mg.
Exchanges:

4 lean protein, 1 1/2 fat, 1 starch, 1 vegetable
