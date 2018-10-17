Savory Date & Pistachio Bites

A touch of sweetness from the dates and raisins paired with crunch and nuttiness from the pistachios make these bites perfect for an on-the-go snack or as an accompaniment on a cheese board.

Ali Slagle
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2018

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
32

  • Combine dates, pistachios, raisins, fennel and pepper in a food processor. Process until finely chopped. Form into about 32 balls, using about 1 tablespoon each.

Tips

To make ahead: Store airtight at room temperature for up to 3 hours.

1 bite
68 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 13.4g; dietary fiber 1.4g; sugars 10.7g; fat 1.8g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 37.5IU; vitamin c 0.4mg; folate 3.8mcg; calcium 14.7mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 12.6mg; potassium 154.4mg; sodium 0.8mg.
1 fruit
