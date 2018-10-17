Savory Date & Pistachio Bites
A touch of sweetness from the dates and raisins paired with crunch and nuttiness from the pistachios make these bites perfect for an on-the-go snack or as an accompaniment on a cheese board.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2018
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Store airtight at room temperature for up to 3 hours.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 bite
Per Serving:
68 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 13.4g; dietary fiber 1.4g; sugars 10.7g; fat 1.8g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 37.5IU; vitamin c 0.4mg; folate 3.8mcg; calcium 14.7mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 12.6mg; potassium 154.4mg; sodium 0.8mg.
Exchanges:
1 fruit