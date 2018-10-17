Slow-Cooker Balsamic Short Ribs

Short ribs are ribs (and meat) usually cut from sections towards the front and lower parts of beef cattle. Although you can buy boneless short ribs, they are often sold with the bone attached. The meat attached to the bone can come from the brisket, plate, chuck or rib and can contain less or more fat depending on where it comes from. Short ribs can be cut "flanken style" which includes a thin slice across multiple ribs with meat in between the bones or "English Style" which includes a portion of just one rib with a thicker piece of meat attached. For this recipe, we use bone-in English-style ribs. When shopping for short ribs, look for ribs that have a thick cut of meat attached to the bone with a good meat-to-fat ratio (more meat, less fat).

Most short ribs are cut from larger working muscles which culinarily speaking, means the meat needs to be cooked "low and slow" to allow them to tenderize and pull out the rich, meaty flavor they are prized for. This means barbecue, braising, pressure cooking or slow cooking are the best ways to cook short ribs. In this recipe, we use the slow cooker and a flavorful sauce to make a subtly sweet and savory (and delicious!) short rib dinner. We brown the short ribs on the stove first to bring out the flavor of the meat, then transfer them to the slow cooker. The vegetables and liquid that make up the sauce also are cooked on the stove first to pick up all of the flavors from the pan before heading to the slow cooker. Everything cooks together and in as little as 4 hours, short ribs are fork-tender and ready to enjoy. And don't forget the sauce that's left behind! We thicken the cooking liquid on the stove with a little corn starch so it coats the short ribs easily.