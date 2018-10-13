Buffalo Cauliflower Dip

Roasted cauliflower florets take the place of shredded chicken in this vegetarian riff on Buffalo chicken dip. This veggie version of the popular game-day appetizer boosts your vegetable intake in the most creamy, delicious way possible.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, October 2018

active:
10 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

  • Toss cauliflower, onion, oil, salt and pepper together in a large bowl. Spread in a single layer on a large rimmed baking sheet. Roast, stirring once, until tender, about 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, coat an 8-inch-square baking dish with cooking spray. Whisk cream cheese, yogurt, blue cheese and hot sauce together in the bowl. Add the roasted vegetables and stir to coat. Transfer to the prepared baking dish. Bake until bubbly around the edges, 15 to 20 minutes. Garnish with scallion and serve with carrot and celery sticks.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
103 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 10.5g; dietary fiber 2.8g; sugars 5.5g; fat 5.3g; saturated fat 2.6g; cholesterol 12.9mg; vitamin a iu 7165.9IU; vitamin c 29.2mg; folate 54.6mcg; calcium 100.2mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 20.4mg; potassium 454.4mg; sodium 389.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 vegetable, 1 fat
