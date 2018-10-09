Sweet Potato Hash Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

Diced sweet potato, bell peppers and apples make a vegan stuffing inspired by the flavors of sausage. To add that savory flavor, we use poultry seasoning (don't worry, there's no actual poultry in it!). Piled into portobello mushroom caps, it creates a beautiful and filling plant-based main dish--perfect for the holidays.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, October 2018; updated November 2022

active:
40 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

  • Remove the stems from the portobello mushrooms. Set the caps aside and chop the stems.

  • Lightly brush the portobello caps with 1 tablespoon oil. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Place on a rimmed baking sheet and roast until soft, 10 to 15 minutes. Keep warm.

  • Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add sweet potato and water. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until just cooked through, 6 to 8 minutes. Uncover and stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, the chopped portobello stems, apple, bell pepper, shallots, poultry seasoning and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cook, stirring, until soft, about 5 minutes. Stir in walnuts and parsley. Fill each mushroom cap with about 1 cup filling.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 portobello cap with 1 cup vegetable filling
Per Serving:
313 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 29g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 12.4g; fat 20.5g; saturated fat 2.4g; vitamin a iu 9941IU; vitamin c 53.3mg; folate 59.7mcg; calcium 57.6mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 47.6mg; potassium 886.1mg; sodium 462.9mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

4 fat, 2 vegetable, 1/2 fruit, 1/2 starch
