Vegan Cornbread Stuffing

Whether you call it stuffing or dressing, now this classic side dish is available to everyone. We love the deep flavor of cornbread in this entirely plant-based recipe. Our secret to getting that traditional flavor without chicken broth or turkey stock is adding in poultry seasoning--despite the name, there is no poultry in it!

Carolyn Casner
Eatingwell.com, October 2018

active:
35 mins
total:
1 day 2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Vegan Cornbread
Stuffing

Directions

  • To prepare cornbread: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat an 8-inch-square baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Combine water and flaxseed meal in a small bowl. Let stand until thickened, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Combine cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl. Whisk soymilk, oil and the reserved flaxseed mixture in another medium bowl; add to the dry ingredients and stir until combined. Transfer batter to the baking dish, spreading evenly. Bake until the top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Set aside, loosely covered, for 1 day.

  • To prepare stuffing: Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and celery and cook, stirring, until soft and starting to brown, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat. Add poultry seasoning, salt and pepper; stir to coat. Stir in cornbread and then broth. Transfer to the prepared dish.

  • Bake, covered, for 25 minutes. Uncover and bake until crispy on top, 20 to 25 minutes more.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Store Vegan Corn Bread, well-wrapped, at room temperature for up to 2 days or in the freezer for up to 2 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
159 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 21.4g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 3.9g; fat 7.2g; saturated fat 0.9g; vitamin a iu 90.2IU; vitamin c 1.9mg; folate 15.7mcg; calcium 42.8mg; iron 1.8mg; magnesium 29.4mg; potassium 140.3mg; sodium 301.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 fat, 1 starch, 1/2 vegetable
