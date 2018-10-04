Roasted Honeynut Squash

Honeynut squash looks just like mini butternut squash, but on the inside you'll find an even sweeter, deeper orange flesh. This winter squash has only been available at farmers' markets and in select grocery stores for a few years. If you see it, grab a few to try! This simple roasting method enhances the natural flavor of the squash with butter and spices.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, October 2018

What Is Honeynut Squash

Honeynut squash is a relatively new hybrid version of butternut squash. It has the same shape as butternut squash, but it's much smaller, about the size of a medium potato. Its skin is bright orange as well as the flesh which has a sweet and nutty flavor.

How to Cook Honeynut Squash

You can cook honeynut squash in much the same way you cook other winter squash varieties, but the honeynut has some advantages. Its small size lends itself well to simply halving it before you cook it and its tender skin is thin and edible so it does not need to be peeled. You can steam, mash and stuff honeynut squash, but simply roasting it as we do here, with minimal embellishments, lets its naturally sweet and nutty flavor shine.

Where to Buy Honeynut Squash

Honeynut squash can be found in large well-stocked grocery stores and farmer's markets from September through December. While some winter squash can withstand long shelf lives, honeynut squash is more delicate and quickly loses its flavor as it sits which makes it hard to find out of season.

Additional reporting by Hilary Meyer

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

  • Arrange squash halves cut-side up on a baking sheet. Place 1 teaspoon butter in each cavity. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and cinnamon. Roast until tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Drizzle with maple syrup, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 squash
Per Serving:
114 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 20.9g; dietary fiber 3.7g; sugars 3.9g; fat 4g; saturated fat 2.4g; cholesterol 10.2mg; vitamin a iu 18954.3IU; vitamin c 37.2mg; folate 48mcg; calcium 88.5mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 60.7mg; potassium 627.5mg; sodium 153mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 fat
