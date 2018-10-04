Roasted Honeynut Squash

What Is Honeynut Squash

Honeynut squash is a relatively new hybrid version of butternut squash. It has the same shape as butternut squash, but it's much smaller, about the size of a medium potato. Its skin is bright orange as well as the flesh which has a sweet and nutty flavor.

How to Cook Honeynut Squash

You can cook honeynut squash in much the same way you cook other winter squash varieties, but the honeynut has some advantages. Its small size lends itself well to simply halving it before you cook it and its tender skin is thin and edible so it does not need to be peeled. You can steam, mash and stuff honeynut squash, but simply roasting it as we do here, with minimal embellishments, lets its naturally sweet and nutty flavor shine.

Where to Buy Honeynut Squash

Honeynut squash can be found in large well-stocked grocery stores and farmer's markets from September through December. While some winter squash can withstand long shelf lives, honeynut squash is more delicate and quickly loses its flavor as it sits which makes it hard to find out of season.