Vegan Green Bean Casserole

Now everyone can enjoy classic Thanksgiving favorites, like this dairy-free green bean casserole. We make a homemade vegan cream of mushroom soup using almond milk for the creamy base that's combined with fresh green beans. Top it off with classic french-fried onions (we have a vegan recipe for that, too!) for a side dish everyone will devour.

Hilary Meyer Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Eatingwell.com, October 2018; updated November 2022

active:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
10

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and shallots. Cook, stirring frequently, until the mushrooms have released their liquid, 4 to 6 minutes.

  • Add green beans and broth and bring to a boil. Whisk 3/4 cup almond milk and flour together in a medium bowl. Add to the green bean mixture and cook, stirring, until bubbling and thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. If the sauce seems too thick, add an additional 1/4 cup almond milk. Stir in soy sauce, pepper and salt. Transfer the mixture to a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

  • Sprinkle french-fried onions over the top of the casserole. Bake until bubbling and the onions are golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes.

Prepare through Step 2 and refrigerate for up to 2 days. Continue with recipe.

Vegan French-Fried Onions

1/2 cup
103 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 14.6g; dietary fiber 2.3g; sugars 3g; fat 3.6g; saturated fat 0.4g; vitamin a iu 371.4IU; vitamin c 8.4mg; folate 32.5mcg; calcium 123.9mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 18.3mg; potassium 230.9mg; sodium 331.6mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 fat, 1/2 starch
