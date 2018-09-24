Frozen Margarita Mocktail

This frosty margarita mocktail is a refreshing nonalcoholic copycat version of the restaurant favorite. All you need is a blender and a few ingredients to blend up this refreshing treat. Grapefruit juice, while not a traditional margarita ingredient, adds a punch of flavor in place of tequila.

10 mins
10 mins
8

  • If desired, rub rims of margarita glasses with lime wedge; dip rims into a shallow dish of coarse salt or sugar and shake off excess. Set aside.

  • In a blender, combine limeade concentrate, orange juice and grapefruit juice. Cover and blend until smooth. With the blender running, gradually add ice cubes through the hole in the lid, blending until slushy. Pour into margarita glasses. If desired, garnish with citrus slices.

4 ounces
58 calories; carbohydrates 15g; sodium 3mg.
