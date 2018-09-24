Meal-Prep Chili-Lime Chicken Bowls

How to Prep Your Ingredients

The key to successful meal prepping is having all your ingredients measured, peeled, chopped and cooked before assembling into containers. Follow these easy steps for prepping your ingredients:

Cook the Quinoa

Quinoa is a quick-cooking whole grain with a nutty taste. This step-by-step guide with photos shows you how to cook quinoa three different ways: on the stovetop, in the rice cooker and in the Instant Pot.

Cook the Brown Rice

A simple ratio is all you need to make perfect brown rice every time: 1 cup of brown rice to 2 1/2 cups of water. Follow our method on how to cook brown rice perfectly on the stovetop. You can also use instant brown rice to save time.

Make the Chili-Lime Chicken

This easy chili-lime chicken takes about 15 to 18 minutes to cook in the oven. The chicken is roasted on a foil-lined rimmed baking sheet, making cleanup a breeze after cooking.

Julienne the Jicama

Jicama is a nutrient-dense root vegetable that's sweet and crunchy. You'll need to cut off the thick brown skin using a sharp knife (a vegetable peeler likely won't cut deep enough) before julienning. To julienne jicama, slice them into rounds about 1/4-inch thick, stack about 3 to 4 rounds then slice the rounds into thin, matchstick-size pieces.

How to Serve

To reheat, microwave on High until warm. Serve with diced avocado, lime wedges and hot sauce.