Meal-Prep Chili-Lime Chicken Bowls

Skip takeout and whip up these equally delicious and easy-to-make burrito bowls at home. They're great for a fast and easy dinner or as a healthy meal to pack for work throughout the week.

Lauren Grant
EatingWell.com, September 2018; updated November 2022

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

How to Prep Your Ingredients

The key to successful meal prepping is having all your ingredients measured, peeled, chopped and cooked before assembling into containers. Follow these easy steps for prepping your ingredients:

Cook the Quinoa

Quinoa is a quick-cooking whole grain with a nutty taste. This step-by-step guide with photos shows you how to cook quinoa three different ways: on the stovetop, in the rice cooker and in the Instant Pot.

Cook the Brown Rice

A simple ratio is all you need to make perfect brown rice every time: 1 cup of brown rice to 2 1/2 cups of water. Follow our method on how to cook brown rice perfectly on the stovetop. You can also use instant brown rice to save time.

Make the Chili-Lime Chicken

This easy chili-lime chicken takes about 15 to 18 minutes to cook in the oven. The chicken is roasted on a foil-lined rimmed baking sheet, making cleanup a breeze after cooking.

Julienne the Jicama

Jicama is a nutrient-dense root vegetable that's sweet and crunchy. You'll need to cut off the thick brown skin using a sharp knife (a vegetable peeler likely won't cut deep enough) before julienning. To julienne jicama, slice them into rounds about 1/4-inch thick, stack about 3 to 4 rounds then slice the rounds into thin, matchstick-size pieces.

How to Serve

To reheat, microwave on High until warm. Serve with diced avocado, lime wedges and hot sauce.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine quinoa and rice; divide among 4 single-serving containers with lids. Top with chicken, jicama, corn, pico de gallo and cilantro, dividing evenly. Seal the containers and refrigerate for up to 4 days. Serve with diced avocado, lime wedges and hot sauce.

    Advertisement

To make ahead

Refrigerate covered containers for up to 4 days.

Associated Recipe

Meal-Prep Curried Chicken & Chili-Lime Chicken

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
413 calories; protein 28.5g; carbohydrates 46.5g; dietary fiber 8.9g; sugars 8g; fat 14.2g; saturated fat 2.2g; cholesterol 56.8mg; vitamin a iu 687.3IU; vitamin c 17.9mg; folate 88.5mcg; calcium 59.3mg; iron 2.7mg; magnesium 92.2mg; potassium 640.9mg; sodium 567mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 fat, 2 lean protein, 2 starch, 2 vegetable
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/23/2022