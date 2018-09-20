Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff

The rich mushroom sauce in this vegan version of classic beef stroganoff gets thick and creamy thanks to vegan sour cream.

Sylvia Fountaine Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Source: Eatingwell.com, September 2018

30 mins
30 mins
4

  • Cook pasta according to package directions.

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook until fragrant and starting to soften, about 2 minutes. Add garlic and mushrooms and continue cooking, stirring frequently, until the mushrooms release their liquid, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Stir in flour and cook, stirring, until it is well absorbed, about one minute. Add wine, broth and mustard; stir and scrape up any browned bits. Reduce heat to medium and continue to cook, gently stirring, until the sauce thickens, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in sour cream, salt and pepper.

  • Drain the pasta and add to the sauce, tossing it all together. Sprinkle with parsley, if desired.

1 1/4 cups
430 calories; protein 12.1g; carbohydrates 55.3g; dietary fiber 9.2g; sugars 5.5g; fat 18g; saturated fat 3.3g; vitamin a iu 80.3IU; vitamin c 5.3mg; folate 70mcg; calcium 79.8mg; iron 3.2mg; magnesium 89.2mg; potassium 668mg; sodium 310mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
3 fat, 3 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable
